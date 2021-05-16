Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00.

NYSE:PINS opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

