Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.600-6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.88.

NSIT traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 465,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,167. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

