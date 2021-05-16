Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY opened at $52.74 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

