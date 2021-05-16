Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

