Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.68 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

