Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 160 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

