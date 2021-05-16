Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 512 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

DIS stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $104.27 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

