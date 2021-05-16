Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 42,390 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,114.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,485 shares of company stock valued at $103,624 and sold 57,049 shares valued at $826,419. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

