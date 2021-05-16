IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 543 ($7.09) and last traded at GBX 541 ($7.07). Approximately 198,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 403,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.99).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 533.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 522.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IntegraFin Company Profile (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

