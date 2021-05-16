Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.