Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.54 million.

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 612,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,132. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

