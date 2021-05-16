Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Get Interface alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $875.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth $139,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at $170,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.