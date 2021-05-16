International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $160.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $141.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.57. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,143,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

