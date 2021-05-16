InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s (IIPZF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIPZF. Canaccord Genuity cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.