Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$31.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$10.48 and a 1-year high of C$32.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.98.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

