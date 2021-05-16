IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

IIN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.82 million, a PE ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IntriCon by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IntriCon during the first quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

