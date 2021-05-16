Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $434.91.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $417.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

