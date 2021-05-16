Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 31,560 shares.The stock last traded at $14.15 and had previously closed at $14.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVA. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inventiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

