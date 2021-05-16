Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) by 87.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSML. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 686.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSML opened at $25.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

