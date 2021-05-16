Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 376,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $789,000.

PGX stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

