Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,468 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

