Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the average volume of 465 call options.

Meredith stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meredith will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

