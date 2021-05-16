Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 13,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average volume of 1,283 call options.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

FTNT stock opened at $205.86 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $212.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average is $159.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

