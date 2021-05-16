ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post sales of $24.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.35 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $22.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $98.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.97 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $160.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 423,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.12.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.