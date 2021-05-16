Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $41.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 178,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

