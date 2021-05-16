Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $45.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,663. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.