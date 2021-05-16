IQeon Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00006134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00088297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00020631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01097956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00064170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00113456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063830 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.