IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $138.92 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00087840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.51 or 0.00503128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.40 or 0.00229453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004913 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $545.85 or 0.01166138 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00040917 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,018,058,365 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,376,927 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

