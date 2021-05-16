Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,495. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

