Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $370 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.42 million.

IRWD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. 2,047,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,697. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

