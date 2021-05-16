iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,199 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $137.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

