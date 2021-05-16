iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

