iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 139.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for 1.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period.

Shares of DVYE stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

