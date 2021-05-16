iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.72 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00.

