iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $81.05 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $81.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

