iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $79.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.79 and a one year high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.