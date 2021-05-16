iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.7% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. 1,952,531 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.