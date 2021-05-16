iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $72.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.