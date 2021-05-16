iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Lessened by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $112.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

