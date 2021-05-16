iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

IVV stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.17. 3,587,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,196. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.25 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

