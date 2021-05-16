iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.17. 3,587,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.25 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

