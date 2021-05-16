iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Magnus Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423,494 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.23 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

