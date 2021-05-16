iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,709,000.

TIP opened at $127.75 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

