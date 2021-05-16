ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.62 Million

Equities analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post sales of $646.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.70 million and the lowest is $627.80 million. ITT reported sales of $514.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

NYSE:ITT opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. ITT has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.