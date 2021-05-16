James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Stock Position Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.