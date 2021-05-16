James J. Twarozynski Sells 1,000 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 48.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.