Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $102.25.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

