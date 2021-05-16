Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. Data I/O Co. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16. Corporate insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

