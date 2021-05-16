Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 493.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 171,245 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.