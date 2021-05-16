Jason Robins Sells 333,333 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.89 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DraftKings by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

